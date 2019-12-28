Gardner put in a layup off his own miss and the Pirates extended it to 60-51. The Colonels used a 12-5 spurt and closed to 65-63 on a 3 from Taylor but couldn’t get closer. The Pirates reeled off nine straight to take control.
Jomaru Brown scored 25 for EKU, Tre King 18 with 12 boards, Taylor 12 and Michael Moreno 11.
Eastern Kentucky (3-10) begins Ohio Valley Conference play on Thursday when it hosts Tennessee Tech.
East Carolina starts American Athletic Conference action at Wichita State on New Year’s Day.
___
