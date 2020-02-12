OVC IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 73.7 points per game against OVC opponents so far, an improvement from the 61.5 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.MIGHTY MOORE: Moore has connected on 38.7 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Eastern Illinois’s Mack Smith has attempted 165 3-pointers and connected on 35.2 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over the past three games.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has lost its last five road games, scoring 67.2 points, while allowing 79.2 per game.

LIGHTER INTENSITY: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s defense has forced 13.9 turnovers per game this year, but is averaging 10.4 turnovers over its last five games.

