E. Kentucky coach Wells under medical care after 'episode'

Wells is 10-10 in two seasons at the FCS-level school, including 7-4 last season. EKU is scheduled to open the season Friday night at Eastern Michigan.

A release from the school there would not be further details and cited federal privacy regulations.

RICHMOND, Ky. — Eastern Kentucky says football coach Walt Wells is under the care of medical providers after having an unspecified “medical episode” at work Sunday morning.

The incident comes days after former Colonels defensive back Marquae Kirkendoll was arrested on federal charges of allegedly robbing a postal carrier in New Mexico in January. The program suspended Kirkendoll after being told of his arrest Wednesday and as of Friday he was no longer enrolled at the school.