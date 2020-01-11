The Colonels (5-11, 2-1 Ohio Valley) took the lead for good when Anderson made a pair of foul shots with 12:10 remaining for a 57-56 lead. SIU-Edwardsville (4-12, 1-2) led 42-40 at halftime.
Eastern Kentucky made 27 of 35 (77.1%) from the foul line and committed just 10 turnovers.
Tyresse Williford led the Cougars with 20 points, Zeke Moore 17 and Brandon Jackson and Cameron Williams 10 apiece.
