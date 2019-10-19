Eastern Kentucky (4-3, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) ended the half with a 38-yard field goal, and that started a run of 20-unanswered points for the Colonels and Murray State (4-4, 2-2) never recovered.
After closing to within a touchdown, the Colonels tightened on defense and forced Murray State to punt, turnover on downs and picked off Rice on the Racers’ final possession.
Rice was 39-of-58 passing for 373 yards and two scores but was intercepted three times.
