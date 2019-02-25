Central Michigan (19-8, 8-6) vs. Eastern Michigan (13-14, 7-7)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan looks for its fourth straight win over Central Michigan at Convocation Center. The last victory for the Chippewas at Eastern Michigan was a 72-56 win on Feb. 24, 2015.

SAVVY SENIORS: Eastern Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Elijah Minnie, James Thompson IV, Paul Jackson and Boubacar Toure have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Larry Austin Jr. has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last three games. Austin has accounted for 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Eastern Michigan is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Eagles are 7-14 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

STREAK STATS: Eastern Michigan has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 64.7.

DID YOU KNOW: The Central Michigan offense has scored 83.2 points per game, the 15th-highest figure in Division I. Eastern Michigan has only averaged 70.1 points per game, which ranks 227th nationally.

