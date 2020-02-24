UNDEFEATED WHEN: Eastern Michigan is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Eagles are 7-12 when scoring any fewer than that.
THREAT FROM DEEP: Northern Illinois’s McCarty has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 32.6 percent of them, and is 2 for 4 over the last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Michigan defense has allowed only 62.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Eagles 17th among Division I teams. The Northern Illinois offense has averaged 66.8 points through 27 games (ranked 260th, nationally).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.