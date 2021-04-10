Despite the win, Eastern Washington will have to wait until April 18 to see whether they’ve done enough to secure one of six at-large bids to the FCS playoffs. Weber State clinched the Big Sky title edging out Idaho State earlier in the day.
Trailing 31-24 entering the fourth quarter, Merritt ran wide right for a 21-yard touchdown to even the score with 12:41 remaining. The go-ahead score — and eventual winner — came on his 14-yard weave and dash up the middle with 6:50 left.
Vandals redshirt sophomore running back Zach Borisch got the starting nod at quarterback due to injuries. A former all-state quarterback in high school, Borisch threw for 74 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions — both of which came on the Vandals’ final two possessions.
But Borisch’s ground-game effort resulted in 205 yards rushing on 33 carries with a pair of touchdowns resulting in Idaho holding the ball for 36:23 in its upset bid.
