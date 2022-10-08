Eaglin's TD lifts Alabama A&M over Grambling 37-31 in 2OT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Donovan Eaglin ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner in the second overtime, and Alabama A&M beat Grambling 37-31 on Saturday. In the first overtime, Julian Calvez threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Noah Bean for Grambling. Alabama A&M answered with Quincy Casey’s 7-yard TD pass to Keenan Hambrick. Eaglin scored on third-and-goal from the 2. Dre’shuwn Terry sacked Calvez on fourth-and-10 to end it.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) beat the Tigers for the first time since 2013 and ended a five-game losing streak in the series.

Grambling (1-5, 0-3) tied the game at 24 with 29 seconds left in regulation when Calvez led a 10-play, 71-yard drive capped by Maurice Washington’s 6-yard touchdown run.

Eaglin also had a 26-yard score in the first quarter. Casey finished 17-of-25 passing for 188 yards with two touchdown passes. Harold Jemison Jr. scored on a 2-yard touchdown run that gave the Bulldogs a 24-17 lead with about 10 minutes remaining.

Calvez completed 8 of 17 passes for 74 yards and Washington finished with 39 yards rushing.

