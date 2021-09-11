Louisiana College went three-and-out on each of its first three drives and failed to convert on fourth downs on each of its next two possessions while ACU (2-0) scored touchdowns on six consecutives drives to open the game.
Quae Walton had a 16-yard touchdown reception to make it 14-0 midway through the first quarter and his 1-yard TD run capped the scoring with 1:31 to play.
Abilene Christian had 501 total yards while holding Louisiana College to just 184,
James Powell Jr. was 4-of-11 passing for 18 yards and scored on a 1-yard run for Louisiana College.