Earlington and San Diego host Pacific

Pacific Tigers (8-9, 1-1 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (8-8, 1-1 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Diego takes on the Pacific Tigers after Marcellus Earlington scored 23 points in San Diego’s 80-68 victory against the San Francisco Dons. The Toreros have gone 6-3 in home games. San Diego is the best team in the WCC with 17.1 fast break points.

The Tigers are 1-1 in conference matchups. Pacific is eighth in the WCC scoring 74.1 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Earlington is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for San Diego.

Tyler Beard is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Luke Avdalovic is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

