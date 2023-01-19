Earlington and San Diego host Portland

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego Toreros (9-11, 2-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (9-11, 1-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -5; over/under is 160 BOTTOM LINE: San Diego faces the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego’s 98-84 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots are 7-3 on their home court. Portland is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Toreros are 2-4 in WCC play. San Diego ranks fourth in the WCC scoring 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Eric Williams Jr. averaging 7.9.

The Pilots and Toreros meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Robertson is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pilots. Kristian Sjolund is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Portland.

Jase Townsend is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.9 points and 3.1 assists. Earlington is averaging 15 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

