Earlington and San Diego host Portland

Portland Pilots (11-13, 3-6 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-13, 3-6 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -2; over/under is 161.5 BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Portland Pilots after Marcellus Earlington scored 24 points in San Diego’s 94-81 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Toreros have gone 7-6 in home games. San Diego is ninth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 79.3 points while holding opponents to 48.8% shooting.

The Pilots have gone 3-6 against WCC opponents. Portland has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 11.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Toreros. Earlington is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 14 points and 5.5 assists for the Pilots. Moses Wood is averaging 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

