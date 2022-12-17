Earlington leads San Diego against Arizona State after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego Toreros (6-5) at Arizona State Sun Devils (10-1, 2-0 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the Arizona State Sun Devils after Marcellus Earlington scored 21 points in San Diego’s 84-58 win over the UCSD Tritons. The Sun Devils are 5-0 in home games. Arizona State is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 72.2 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Toreros play their first true road game after going 6-5 to start the season. San Diego ranks second in the WCC shooting 39.8% from downtown. Nic Lynch leads the Toreros shooting 70% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warren Washington is averaging 7.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Sun Devils. DJ Horne is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Jase Townsend is averaging 15.2 points for the Toreros. Eric Williams Jr. is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 9-1, averaging 73.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Toreros: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article