Brandon Murray added 14 points for the Tigers. Xavier Pinson had 11 points and Darius Days 10.
Tyrece Radford scored 15 points to lead four in double figures for Texas A&M, which shot 33% (21 of 64) from the field and missed 22 of 30 from long range. Henry Coleman III had 12 points and 12 rebounds.
LSU closed the first half on a 25-3 run for a 36-16 halftime advantage. Days made two 3-pointers and scored all 10 of his points during the stretch. The Tigers finished the first half shooting 13 of 24 (54%) from the field and made 7 of 10 from distance.
Radford and Wade Taylor IV each made a 3 to spark a 10-0 run that cut the Texas A&M deficit to 48-38, but they trailed by double digits nearly the rest of the way.
LSU hosts Mississippi State on Saturday. Texas A&M plays at top-ranked Auburn on Saturday.
