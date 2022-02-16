Xavier Pinson’s layup following another Georgia turnover pushed LSU’s lead to 49-29 with 16:27 left. Eric Gaines’ 3-pointer gave the Tigers their biggest lead, 70-42 with 7:07 left.
Eason buried 9 of 15 shots from the floor for the Tigers, who shot 49% overall in notching their third straight win. Darius Days pitched in with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season. Pinson distributed a career-best 10 assists and had four of LSU’s 16 steals on the night. The Tigers came in averaging leading the nation in steals with 11.1 per game.
Kario Oquendo hit three 3-pointers and scored 26 to pace Georgia. Oquendo accounted for eight of the Bulldogs’ 20 baskets. He was 7 of 7 at the free-throw line.
LSU hits the road to play South Carolina on Saturday. Georgia returns home to host Mississippi on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25