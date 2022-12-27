East Carolina hosts conference rival Temple

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Temple Owls (6-7) at East Carolina Pirates (9-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -1; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays East Carolina in AAC action Wednesday. The Pirates have gone 6-1 in home games. East Carolina ranks fifth in the AAC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 5.8.

The Owls are 1-2 on the road. Temple averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Pirates and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points and 9.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Jamille Reynolds is averaging 11.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

