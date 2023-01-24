East Carolina hosts Griffin and Tulsa

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-13, 1-6 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-10, 1-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -4.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits the East Carolina Pirates after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Tulsa’s 81-79 overtime win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates have gone 6-4 in home games. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 5.8.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-6 in AAC play. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is averaging 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Griffin is averaging 16.2 points for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 13 points and 9.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

