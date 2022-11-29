East Carolina hosts Hallums and South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-7) at East Carolina Pirates (5-2)
The Pirates have gone 3-0 in home games. East Carolina ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Johnson averaging 5.7.
The Bulldogs are 0-7 in road games. South Carolina State is 0-6 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 51.0% and averaging 13.2 points for East Carolina.
Hallums is averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Rakeim Gary is averaging eight points for South Carolina State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.