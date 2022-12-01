East Carolina hosts Lusane and Campbell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (5-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits the East Carolina Pirates after Joshua Lusane scored 29 points in Campbell’s 87-85 overtime win against the Stetson Hatters. The Pirates have gone 3-1 in home games. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.3.

The Fighting Camels are 1-1 on the road. Campbell is third in the Big South giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is shooting 48.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 11.4 points for East Carolina.

Devon Dunn is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 7.7 points. Ricky Clemons is averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for Campbell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article