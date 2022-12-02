East Carolina hosts Lusane and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (5-3)
The Fighting Camels are 1-1 on the road. Campbell has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 assists. Brandon Johnson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.0 points for East Carolina.
Ricky Clemons is averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Lusane is averaging 10.3 points for Campbell.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.