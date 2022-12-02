East Carolina hosts Lusane and Campbell

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Campbell Fighting Camels (4-3) at East Carolina Pirates (5-3) Greenville, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -2.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Campbell plays the East Carolina Pirates after Joshua Lusane scored 29 points in Campbell’s 87-85 overtime win over the Stetson Hatters. The Pirates have gone 3-1 in home games. East Carolina is 2- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Camels are 1-1 on the road. Campbell has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 assists. Brandon Johnson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.0 points for East Carolina.

Ricky Clemons is averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Fighting Camels. Lusane is averaging 10.3 points for Campbell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

