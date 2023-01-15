East Carolina hosts South Florida following Harris' 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

South Florida Bulls (7-10, 0-4 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -2; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the East Carolina Pirates after Tyler Harris scored 31 points in South Florida’s 83-77 loss to the Houston Cougars.

The Pirates are 6-3 on their home court. East Carolina ranks fifth in the AAC in rebounding with 33.6 rebounds. Brandon Johnson paces the Pirates with 8.6 boards.

The Bulls are 0-4 in AAC play. South Florida averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Pirates and Bulls square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Harris is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

