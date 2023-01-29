East Carolina hosts Wichita State after Walton's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wichita State Shockers (10-10, 3-5 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (11-10, 2-6 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -3; over/under is 132.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State visits the East Carolina Pirates after Jaykwon Walton scored 24 points in Wichita State’s 95-90 overtime loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates are 7-4 in home games. East Carolina ranks eighth in the AAC shooting 31.5% from deep, led by Quentin Diboundje shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

The Shockers are 3-5 in AAC play. Wichita State is sixth in the AAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 2.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 assists for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 12.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 39.9% over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Craig Porter Jr. is averaging 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Shockers. Walton is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

