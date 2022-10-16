East Carolina outlasts Memphis in 4OT homecoming victory

GREENVILLE, N.C. — C.J. Johnson caught a two-point conversion pass from Holton Ahlers in the fourth overtime and East Carolina outlasted Memphis 47-45 for a wild homecoming victory on Saturday night.
East Carolina trailed for much of regulation but got a big boost from safety Julius Wood, whose 47-yard interception return in the third quarter tied the game for the first time at 20-all. Wood also had 11 tackles, six solo.
Late in the fourth quarter, East Carolina drove 75 yards ending in Keaton Mitchell’s run for 1 yard for a TD and a 30-23 lead with 1:45 remaining. The lead didn’t last long as Memphis drove 75 yards, capped by a 13-yard TD pass from Seth Henigan to Joseph Scates to send the game to overtime.
Mitchell had 149 yards rushing and three touchdowns for ECU (4-3, 2-2 American). Ahlers completed 26 of 34 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. Isaiah Winstead had nine receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.
For Memphis (4-3, 2-2), Henigan was 27-of-37 passing for 407 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Scates caught five for 112 yards and a touchdown.
There were three punts in the game — two by ECU and one by Memphis.

