East Carolina plays Temple, looks for 4th straight victory

Temple Owls (6-7) at East Carolina Pirates (9-4) Greenville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Carolina -1.5; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Temple. The Pirates are 6-1 on their home court. East Carolina is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 1-2 in road games. Temple is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Pirates and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Hysier Miller is averaging 7.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 18.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 70.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

