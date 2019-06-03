GREENVILLE, N.C. — Jake Washer hit two of East Carolina’s four home runs, and the Pirates beat Quinnipiac 13-3 on Sunday night in an NCAA Tournament elimination game.

Bryant Packard and Bryson Worrell also hit two-run homers to help the top-seeded Pirates (45-16) advance to the championship round. East Carolina must beat third-seeded Campbell twice on Monday to advance to a best-of-3 super regional series.

Washer hit a solo homer in the second inning off starter Arthur Correira (3-4) and added a two-run drive an inning later to put the Pirates in control. Packard’s homer came in the third while Worrell’s gave East Carolina a 6-2 lead in the sixth.

Andre Marrero had a run-scoring walk in the fourth and Kevin Huscher scored on a wild pitch in the second for fourth-seeded Quinnipiac (30-29), which upset ECU in the teams’ opener Saturday for its first NCAA Tournament victory.

