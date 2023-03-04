Felton leads East Carolina against UCF after 23-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (15-15, 6-11 AAC) at UCF Knights (16-13, 7-10 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the UCF Knights after RJ Felton scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 81-78 loss to the Tulane Green Wave. The Knights are 10-6 in home games. UCF scores 71.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Pirates are 6-11 in AAC play. East Carolina is ninth in the AAC scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 40.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Kelly is averaging 12.4 points for the Knights. Taylor Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for UCF.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Felton is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

