UCF hosts East Carolina after Felton's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Carolina Pirates (15-15, 6-11 AAC) at UCF Knights (16-13, 7-10 AAC) Orlando, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -10.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits the UCF Knights after RJ Felton scored 23 points in East Carolina’s 81-78 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Knights have gone 10-6 in home games. UCF is third in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylor Hendricks averaging 2.5.

The Pirates are 6-11 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is eighth in the AAC scoring 28.1 points per game in the paint led by Ezra Ausar averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hendricks is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Knights. CJ Kelly is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

Felton is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.9 points. Brandon Johnson is averaging 12.9 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for East Carolina.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article