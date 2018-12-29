JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Jeromy Rodriguez scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and East Tennessee State rolled to 79-56 win over Furman in a Southern Conference matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Rodriguez was 8 of 10 from the field for the Buccaneers (11-4, 1-1). Lucas N’Guessan and Daivien Williamson added 13 points apiece and Patrick Good had 12.

East Tennessee State shot 60 percent from the field compared to 37 percent for the Paladins (12-2, 1-1), who took 22 shots from beyond the arc but made only five (23 percent).

The Buccaneers took an early lead on a Good 3-pointer four minutes in and they led all the way after that, building a 34-24 advantage at the break.

Williamson and Good drained 3-pointers early in the second half and N’Guessan added a dunk to help stretch the Buccaneers’ lead to 52-36 with 14:19 to play.

Matt Rafferty scored 19 points with five rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead the Paladins. Jordan Lyons added 12 points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.