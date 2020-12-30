Damari Monsanto added 13 points and Silas Adheke had 12 points East Tennessee State.
Matt Halvorsen had 19 points for the Catamounts (7-3, 0-1). Cory Hightower added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mason Faulkner had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.