East Tennessee State defeats Wofford 73-71

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Justice Smith had 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-71 victory over Wofford ion a Southern Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.

Smith had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-9). Jordan King scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Deanthony Tipler was 4 of 11 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 12 points. The Buccaneers broke a five-game losing streak.