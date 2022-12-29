East Tennessee State defeats Wofford 73-71

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Justice Smith had 20 points in East Tennessee State’s 73-71 victory over Wofford ion a Southern Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night.
The Terriers (8-6) were led in scoring by B.J. Mack, who finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Messiah Jones added 17 points and six rebounds for Wofford. In addition, Jackson Paveletzke finished with 14 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. East Tennessee State visits VMI while Wofford hosts UNC Greensboro.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.