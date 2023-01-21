East Tennessee State faces Chattanooga for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-13, 3-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (11-9, 3-4 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -9.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Jordan King and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers visit Jake Stephens and the Chattanooga Mocs in SoCon action Saturday. The Mocs have gone 7-3 at home. Chattanooga ranks fifth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephens averaging 2.4.

The Buccaneers are 3-4 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Mocs and Buccaneers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephens is averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

King is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

