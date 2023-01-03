East Tennessee State faces Western Carolina on home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Carolina Catamounts (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-9, 2-0 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks to stop its three-game home slide with a win against Western Carolina. The Buccaneers have gone 3-4 at home. East Tennessee State has a 4-6 record against teams over .500.

The Catamounts are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina is the SoCon leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 8.2.

The Buccaneers and Catamounts meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Strothers is averaging 4.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.1 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 58.9% over the past 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Claude is averaging 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

