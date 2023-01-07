East Tennessee State hosts Bothwell and Furman

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Furman Paladins (11-5, 2-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-10, 2-1 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -6.5; over/under is 144.5 BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Mike Bothwell scored 27 points in Furman’s 97-72 win over the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 3-5 on their home court. East Tennessee State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Paladins have gone 2-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is averaging 12.9 points for the Buccaneers. Deanthony Tipler is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Bothwell is averaging 19.9 points and 4.4 assists for the Paladins. Jalen Slawson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Furman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

