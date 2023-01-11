East Tennessee State hosts Clark and Citadel

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-11, 2-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (6-10, 1-3 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Citadel -1; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Stephen Clark scored 22 points in Citadel’s 77-57 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 on their home court. Citadel allows 75.6 points and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 2-2 in conference play. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 12.8 assists per game led by Allen Strothers averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs and Buccaneers match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 7.6 points for the Bulldogs. Clark is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Advertisement

Strothers is averaging 4.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article