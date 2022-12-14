East Tennessee State hosts Dye and Queens

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Queens Royals (8-2) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-6) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -1.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Kenny Dye scored 28 points in Queens’ 87-79 win against the High Point Panthers.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-2 at home. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Haynes averaging 14.0.

The Royals have gone 2-2 away from home. Queens ranks third in college basketball with 39.9 rebounds per game led by Gavin Rains averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haynes is shooting 64.2% and averaging 13.7 points for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for East Tennessee State.

Dye is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 17.8 points and 4.3 assists. AJ McKee is averaging 12.4 points for Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

