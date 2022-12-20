East Tennessee State hosts Hayes and LSU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-8) at LSU Tigers (10-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Cam Hayes scored 25 points in LSU’s 89-81 win against the Winthrop Eagles. The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 73.1 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 on the road. East Tennessee State averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is averaging 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Adam Miller is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

Jordan King is shooting 33.5% and averaging 13.3 points for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

