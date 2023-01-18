East Tennessee State hosts Samford following Dye's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Samford Bulldogs (12-7, 6-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-12, 3-3 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -4; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Logan Dye scored 23 points in Samford’s 75-74 victory over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers are 3-7 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Jaden Seymour leads the Buccaneers with 7.4 boards.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 against conference opponents. Samford has a 2-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Buccaneers. Jalen Haynes is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Jaron Rillie is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Dye is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

