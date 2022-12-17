East Tennessee State hosts UNC Asheville after Jones' 30-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-4) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-7) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -1.5; over/under is 145.5 BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Tajion Jones scored 30 points in UNC Asheville’s 94-84 victory against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is sixth in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 32.6 rebounds. Jaden Seymour leads the Buccaneers with 7.0 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-3 away from home. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas McMullen averaging 1.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allen Strothers is averaging 5.2 points and 4.1 assists for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Caleb Burgess is averaging 1.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Drew Pember is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

