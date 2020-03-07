The Buccaneers scored 17 points off 18 VMI turnovers, grabbed 28 defensive rebounds and outscored the Keydets 32-22 in the paint.
Sean Conway had 11 points and nine rebounds for the Keydets (9-24). Greg Parham added 10 points.
ETSU plays the winner of No. 4 Mercer/No. 5 Western Carolina in Sunday’s semifinal round.
__
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.