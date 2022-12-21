East Tennessee State visits LSU following Hayes' 25-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-8) at LSU Tigers (10-1) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: LSU -15.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: LSU plays the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Cam Hayes scored 25 points in LSU’s 89-81 victory against the Winthrop Eagles. The Tigers have gone 7-0 in home games. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 73.1 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 0-3 on the road. East Tennessee State is fifth in the SoCon allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Hill is averaging 8.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Tigers. K.J. Williams is averaging 18.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games for LSU.

Allen Strothers is averaging 4.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article