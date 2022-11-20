East Tennessee State visits Tennessee Tech after Sebree's 22-point game

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-1) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3)
Tennessee Tech went 7-7 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Golden Eagles averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 9.7 from the free throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.
East Tennessee State went 15-17 overall with a 4-10 record on the road last season. The Buccaneers averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.
