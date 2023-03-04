Western Carolina defeats ETSU 69-57 in SoCon quarterfinal

The Buccaneers (12-20) were led in scoring by Jalen Haynes, who finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. East Tennessee State also got 18 points from Jordan King.

Claude had five rebounds for the Catamounts (18-14). Bernard Pelote and Tre Jackson added 14 points each.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points in Western Carolina’s 69-57 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Western Carolina led 41-26 at halftime, with Pelote racking up nine points. Western Carolina extended its lead to 52-35 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Claude scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.