Western Carolina defeats ETSU 69-57 in SoCon quarterfinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Tyzhaun Claude had 15 points in Western Carolina’s 69-57 victory over East Tennessee State on Saturday night in the Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Western Carolina led 41-26 at halftime, with Pelote racking up nine points. Western Carolina extended its lead to 52-35 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Claude scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.