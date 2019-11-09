The Tigers (2-8, 1-5) put together back-to-back TDs — scoring on Rowland’s 57-yard punt return and Rosendahl’s 35-yard scoring strike to Rowland — to take a 28-14 lead. Woodbery answered with a 12-yard TD toss to James Sheehan, but Rosendahl connected with Steven Newbold for a 14-yard TD and a 35-21 Tigers’ lead at halftime.

Eastern Illinois cut its deficit to seven on its first possession of the second half on wide receiver Isaiah Hill’s 4-yard TD run. After a Tennessee State field goal, Woodbery hit Benefield for a 19-yard score to get the Panthers within 38-35 after three quarters.

Woodbery connected with Sheehan for a 5-yard score to give Eastern Illinois a 42-38 lead and the Panthers’ defense came up with the play of the game. Jason Johnson sacked Rosendahl, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Ellin Corneliuss Page at the Tigers’ 9-yard line. Benefield scored on a first-down run to complete the scoring.

Woodbery completed 21 of 34 passes for 206 yards.

Rosendahl finished 16-of-28 passing for 209 yards with two TDs and an interception.

