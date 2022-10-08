Eastern Illinois holds off Northwestern State, wins 35-27

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLESTON, Ill. — Quarterbacks Dom Shoffner and Jonah O’Brien ran for two touchdowns apiece and Eastern Illinois held on to beat Northwestern State 35-27 on Saturday. The Panthers (2-3) rolled to a 21-7 first-quarter lead on O’Brien’s 10- and 11-yard TD runs and a 27-yarder by Shoffner. The lead reached 35-7 by halftime behind a 2-yard touchdown run by Shoffner and his 12-yard pass to Markenzy Pierre.

The Demons (2-4) came back to get within eight with 4:44 to play after Zachary Clement threw a 17-yard touchdown toss to Zach Patterson. But the Demons didn’t get the ball back until there were just 37 seconds left and Jordan Vincent came up with an interception.

Shoffner ran for 134 of the Panthers’ 340 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Clement completed 38 of 59 passes for 343 yards with two TDs to Patterson but also threw two interceptions. Patterson had 167 yards receiving on 12 receptions. It was Patterson’s first 100-yard receiving game.

EIU has won consecutive games for the first time in five years.

