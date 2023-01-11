Eastern Illinois hosts Minor and SIU-Edwardsville

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-5, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-11, 2-2 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Damarco Minor scored 27 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 69-62 win against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles. The Panthers are 4-4 on their home court. Eastern Illinois is 4-5 against opponents over .500.

The Cougars are 3-1 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is sixth in the OVC shooting 33.0% from deep. Lamar Wright leads the Cougars shooting 56.1% from 3-point range.

The Panthers and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinyon Hodges is averaging 12.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Yaakema Rose Jr. is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Minor is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

