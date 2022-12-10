Eastern Illinois hosts Western Illinois following Rosner's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-4) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (2-8) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Illinois -5; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Alec Rosner scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 84-73 win against the Iowa Wesleyan Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 at home. Eastern Illinois ranks sixth in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nick Ellington averaging 2.0.

The Leathernecks are 1-3 on the road. Western Illinois ranks seventh in the Summit shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Carlesimo averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 5.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Kinyon Hodges is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.2 points for Eastern Illinois.

Trenton Massner is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Rosner is averaging 15.6 points for Western Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

