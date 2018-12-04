CHARLESTON, Ill. — Kashawn Charles scored 21 points with four 3-pointers, JaQualis Matlock had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Eastern Illinois routed Division III Fontbonne College 90-37 on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

Braxton Shaw had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Ben Harvey added 10 points for the Panthers (4-5), who shot 61 percent to the Griffins’ 28 percent and hit 12 of 17 3-pointers.

Lucas Jones’ layup put the Panthers up for good, 4-3, and sparked a 23-3 run and Eastern Illinois led 46-19 at halftime. Charles scored 14 points of 5-for-5 shooting with three 3-pointers in the first half.

Charles’ layup and 3-pointer capped a 15-3 run to open the second half and the Panthers won going away.

Jared Woodcock led the Griffins with nine points.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.