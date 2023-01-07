Eastern Illinois visits Morehead State following Freeman's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-10, 2-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (9-7, 2-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morehead State -8; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State takes on the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Mark Freeman scored 24 points in Morehead State’s 84-80 victory over the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 7-1 at home. Morehead State is seventh in the OVC with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Alex Gross averaging 9.3.

The Panthers are 2-1 in conference games. Eastern Illinois has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Eagles. Gross is averaging 11.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Dan Luers averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 5.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Kinyon Hodges is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 72.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

