Jacara Cross led Jacksonville State (13-19) with 16 points and Ty Hudson scored 13. Kayne Henry grabbed 10 rebounds.
A 13-2 run gave the Panthers their largest lead of 15 points with just under 12 minutes left in the game. The Gamecocks got within four with a minute to go but six EIU free throws after that ensured the win.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by JaQualis Matlock and Charles late in the first half put the Panthers ahead for good and they led by five at halftime.
